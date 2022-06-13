Energy Transfer Whale Trades For June 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer ET we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,008,770 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,116,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $20.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $306.6K 22.6K 757 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $285.7K 40.4K 2.1K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $233.7K 598 282 ET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $131.6K 27.5K 1.4K ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $128.7K 1.3K 250

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,046,370, the price of ET is down -3.96% at $11.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Energy Transfer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.