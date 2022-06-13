Looking At VF's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on VF VFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 options trades for VF.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 96% bullish and 3%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,742,500, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $39,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for VF over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for VF's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of VF's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

VF Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $555.5K 236 774 VFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $329.1K 11 218 VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $75.0K 236 283 VFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $65.00 $56.3K 24 114 VFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $65.00 $56.2K 24 171

Where Is VF Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,125,327, the price of VFC is down -4.04% at $45.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On VF:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

