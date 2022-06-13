This Is What Whales Are Betting On Petrobras Brasileiro

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro.

Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $305,767 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $222,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $13.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Petrobras Brasileiro's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Petrobras Brasileiro's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $11.00 $109.5K 112 500 PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $80.3K 13.3K 0 PBR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $62.2K 14.2K 0 PBR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $1.00 $29.4K 95 35 PBR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $1.00 $29.4K 95 60

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,815,178, the price of PBR is down -5.41% at $12.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

