Nutrien Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nutrien.

Looking at options history for Nutrien NTR we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,292,635 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $56,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $78.0 to $115.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nutrien's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nutrien's whale trades within a strike price range from $78.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $230.0K 6.4K 1.0K NTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $90.00 $141.0K 6.4K 239 NTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $135.4K 6.4K 2.6K NTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $134.5K 6.4K 3.0K NTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $94.0K 6.4K 239

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,316,394, the price of NTR is down -2.9% at $86.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $116

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

