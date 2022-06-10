Linde Whale Trades For June 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Linde LIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Linde.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $434,400, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $272,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $400.0 for Linde over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Linde options trades today is 470.0 with a total volume of 556.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Linde's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Linde Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $289.5K 28 30 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $350.00 $88.8K 221 176 LIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $85.5K 608 161 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $340.00 $55.5K 558 50 LIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $33.9K 148 30

Where Is Linde Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 773,315, the price of LIN is down -2.53% at $310.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

