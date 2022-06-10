Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WBD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Warner Bros Discovery.

Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $250,368 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $116,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $60.0 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $72.4K 15.2K 71 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $44.9K 619 10 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $39.0K 1.3K 110 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $37.5K 27 125 WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $32.3K 35.1K 163

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,046,535, the price of WBD is down -4.77% at $14.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

Cowen & Co. upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $24

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Peer Perform rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

