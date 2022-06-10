Caterpillar Whale Trades For June 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $260,965 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $235,951.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $270.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 768.14 with a total volume of 1,326.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $270.00 $81.6K 14 15 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $68.1K 832 85 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $260.00 $67.6K 13 15 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $230.00 $60.4K 1.0K 260 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $230.00 $46.9K 1.0K 89

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 539,525, the price of CAT is down -2.96% at $217.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.