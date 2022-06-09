Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FRGE

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Forge Global Holdings FRGE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FRGE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 options trades for Forge Global Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $3,274,034, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $26,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $45.0 for Forge Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Forge Global Holdings options trades today is 1309.14 with a total volume of 33,257.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Forge Global Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Forge Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FRGE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $515.0K 4.5K 506 FRGE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $401.7K 4.5K 2.6K FRGE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $207.9K 4.5K 1.7K FRGE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $181.0K 4.5K 1.5K FRGE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $20.00 $174.3K 4.5K 1.3K

Where Is Forge Global Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,483,851, the price of FRGE is down -28.56% at $10.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

