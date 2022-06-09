HSBC Holdings Whale Trades For June 09

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 33 options trades for HSBC Holdings HSBC summing a total amount of $1,143,585.

At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 394,502.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for HSBC Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HSBC Holdings options trades today is 1277.8 with a total volume of 72,884.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HSBC Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

HSBC Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HSBC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $95.4K 145 154 HSBC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $82.3K 81 176 HSBC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $33.00 $69.7K 1.6K 2.7K HSBC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $35.00 $62.0K 145 254 HSBC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $59.5K 81 77

Where Is HSBC Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,779,319, the price of HSBC is down -1.23% at $32.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for HSBC Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.