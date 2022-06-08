This Is What Whales Are Betting On Applied Materials

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $280,009 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $381,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $145.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $199.6K 1.4K 319 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $108.1K 1.4K 124 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $72.7K 770 150 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $66.6K 840 90 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $44.0K 74 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $199.6K 1.4K 319 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $108.1K 1.4K 124 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $72.7K 770 150 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $66.6K 840 90 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $44.0K 74 20

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,029,335, the price of AMAT is down -2.78% at $112.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.