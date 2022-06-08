ServiceNow Whale Trades For June 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $791,782, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $86,027.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $600.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale activity within a strike price range from $360.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $210.5K 418 151 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $207.5K 418 50 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $168.8K 418 191 NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $360.00 $58.9K 175 56 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $510.00 $45.9K 43 10

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 370,423, the price of NOW is down -0.06% at $506.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $600

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $594.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

