This Is What Whales Are Betting On BHP Group

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BHP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for BHP Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $408,171, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $49,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $70.0 for BHP Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BHP Group options trades today is 13.75 with a total volume of 2,173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BHP Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

BHP Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $94.0K 2 526 BHP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $65.00 $67.6K 0 287 BHP CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $49.0K 52 301 BHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $42.0K 1 68 BHP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $67.50 $40.9K 1 118

Where Is BHP Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,727,951, the price of BHP is up 3.26% at $68.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On BHP Group:

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $82

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

