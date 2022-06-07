Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COP

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for ConocoPhillips COP summing a total amount of $873,295.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 puts for a total amount of $81,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $135.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $197.1K 976 376 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $194.8K 976 928 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $84.8K 976 156 COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $57.5K 4.2K 306 COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $46.0K 377 15

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,664,273, the price of COP is up 3.26% at $121.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

