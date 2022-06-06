What Are Whales Doing With Blackstone

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $260,005, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,779,339.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $160.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1518.09 with a total volume of 10,538.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $265.0K 3.3K 1.0K BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $219.4K 3.3K 200 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $122.00 $159.6K 2.6K 2.5K BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $104.5K 3.3K 100 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $98.7K 2.7K 265

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,427,523, the price of BX is down -2.02% at $118.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

