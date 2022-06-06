What Are Whales Doing With EOG Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EOG Resources EOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for EOG Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $387,193, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $149,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EOG Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EOG Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $62.2K 0 0 EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $45.8K 0 23 EOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $44.7K 58 10 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $43.1K 39 10 EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $42.1K 0 11

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $62.2K 0 0 EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $45.8K 0 23 EOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $44.7K 58 10 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $43.1K 39 10 EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $42.1K 0 11

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,778,250, the price of EOG is down -1.31% at $140.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On EOG Resources:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $170

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.