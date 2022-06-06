Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,561,894 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $680,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $698.7K 1.6K 275 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $240.0K 4.0K 106 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $200.0K 399 50 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $198.9K 399 150 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $198.7K 399 200

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $698.7K 1.6K 275 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $240.0K 4.0K 106 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $200.0K 399 50 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $198.9K 399 150 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $198.7K 399 200

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 959,839, the price of WDAY is down -0.91% at $160.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $207.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $208.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.