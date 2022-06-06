This Is What Whales Are Betting On Futu Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $246,439 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $952,379.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $170.0K 404 1.0K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $42.00 $157.7K 423 358 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $140.0K 690 1.0K FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $42.00 $132.0K 423 1.3K FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $104.0K 1.9K 301

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,239,189, the price of FUTU is up 22.3% at $45.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Futu Holdings:

China Renaissance downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $51

CLSA downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

