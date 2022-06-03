What Are Whales Doing With Valero Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,810 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,519,676.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $165.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $251.0K 2.6K 125 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $161.0K 2.0K 5 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $137.5K 9.3K 0 VLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $102.9K 1.4K 122 VLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $126.00 $98.0K 1.0K 0

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,343,574, the price of VLO is up 1.36% at $135.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

