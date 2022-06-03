Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Medtronic MDT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Medtronic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $205,160, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $749,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $105.0 for Medtronic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medtronic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medtronic's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Medtronic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $99.00 $183.1K 1 845 MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $97.00 $96.6K 291 459 MDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $63.0K 110 100 MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $52.5K 1.5K 2.0K MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $52.0K 1.5K 1.6K

Where Is Medtronic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,690,299, the price of MDT is down -2.58% at $95.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Medtronic:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Medtronic, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Medtronic, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Medtronic, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Medtronic, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Medtronic, which currently sits at a price target of $109.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

