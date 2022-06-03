This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Affirm Holdings AFRM summing a total amount of $682,947.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 359,572.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $95.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $148.0K 32 160 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $83.5K 741 451 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $83.0K 741 576 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $82.9K 741 110 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $48.1K 132 25

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,612,708, the price of AFRM is down -4.92% at $25.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

