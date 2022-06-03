Looking At Nutrien's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nutrien.

Looking at options history for Nutrien NTR we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $1,787,821 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $666,296.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $93.0 to $110.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nutrien's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nutrien's whale trades within a strike price range from $93.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $1.6M 1.7K 0 NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $184.7K 555 112 NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $161.6K 555 1.0K NTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $93.00 $91.3K 12 415 NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $65.8K 555 656

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,054,116, the price of NTR is down -2.1% at $93.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $116

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

