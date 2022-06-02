Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $443,304 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $259,251.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $240.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $275.5K 125 100 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $67.7K 451 1 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $65.7K 90 16 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $46.3K 24 10 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $39.5K 363 10

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,017,871, the price of CAT is up 0.52% at $218.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

