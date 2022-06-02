DoorDash Whale Trades For June 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DoorDash DASH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $728,654, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $149,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $85.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $113.3K 562 115 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $104.9K 985 106 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $71.00 $103.9K 851 507 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $98.0K 985 206 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $61.7K 2.3K 322

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,448,549, the price of DASH is down -0.01% at $71.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

