Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Whale Trades For June 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $206,800, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $444,861..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $150.0 for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera options trades today is 54.5 with a total volume of 646.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $206.8K 2 40 SQM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $82.5K 219 100 SQM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $63.4K 9 31 SQM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $55.3K 219 0 SQM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $90.00 $52.5K 29 0

Where Is Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,295,678, the price of SQM is down -5.18% at $100.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Sociedad Quimica Y Minera:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

