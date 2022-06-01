What Are Whales Doing With Valero Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Valero Energy VLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Valero Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,600, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,014,722..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Valero Energy options trades today is 1483.42 with a total volume of 2,285.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Valero Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $221.0K 759 81 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $110.0K 1.7K 290 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $106.3K 759 29 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $140.00 $84.0K 641 206 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $76.4K 1.7K 190

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,957,258, the price of VLO is up 2.31% at $132.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

