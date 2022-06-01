Looking At JPMorgan Chase's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,891,155, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $2,217,661.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $119.0 to $160.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 5146.07 with a total volume of 39,153.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $119.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $219.5K 6.4K 522 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $194.8K 20.5K 2.6K JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $170.6K 1.2K 2 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $161.0K 20.5K 3.2K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $159.9K 1.2K 83

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,717,502, the price of JPM is down -1.18% at $130.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.