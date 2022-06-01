What Are Whales Doing With Dollar Gen

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dollar Gen.

Looking at options history for Dollar Gen DG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,155,141 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $578,714.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $230.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Gen options trades today is 373.38 with a total volume of 3,323.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Gen's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $360.2K 287 212 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $341.3K 287 563 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $256.5K 287 214 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $147.0K 59 552 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $102.3K 59 351

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,185,891, the price of DG is up 0.14% at $220.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $227.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $264.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $234.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

