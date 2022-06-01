Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AZO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone AZO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,270 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $578,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1040.0 to $2250.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $1040.0 to $2250.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $1040.00 $100.6K 0 1 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $1520.00 $52.8K 2 1 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $1580.00 $47.0K 1 1 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $1600.00 $45.0K 2 1 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $1620.00 $43.0K 1 1

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 42,523, the price of AZO is down -0.78% at $2043.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 111 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2250.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2285.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2174.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $1920.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

