Looking At EOG Resources's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on EOG Resources.

Looking at options history for EOG Resources EOG we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $149,000 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,861,369.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.0 to $160.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EOG Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EOG Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $87.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $525.0K 534 350 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $225.0K 534 500 EOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $135.00 $87.3K 2.7K 111 EOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $87.00 $78.6K 50 15 EOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $160.00 $78.0K 2 146

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,794,664, the price of EOG is up 2.9% at $140.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On EOG Resources:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $170

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

