ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What Are Whales Doing With DexCom

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 10:04 AM | 2 min read

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DexCom.

Looking at options history for DexCom DXCM we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $449,420 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $563,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $310.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $106.6K 936 747
DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $103.2K 936 495
DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $57.2K 936 575
DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $45.1K 387 38
DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $42.3K 387 88

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $106.6K 936 747
DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $103.2K 936 495
DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $57.2K 936 575
DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $45.1K 387 38
DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $42.3K 387 88

Where Is DexCom Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 401,098, the price of DXCM is up 7.93% at $312.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On DexCom:

  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UOAOptionsMarkets