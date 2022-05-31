What Are Whales Doing With DexCom

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DexCom.

Looking at options history for DexCom DXCM we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $449,420 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $563,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $310.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $106.6K 936 747 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $103.2K 936 495 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $57.2K 936 575 DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $45.1K 387 38 DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $42.3K 387 88

Where Is DexCom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 401,098, the price of DXCM is up 7.93% at $312.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On DexCom:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

