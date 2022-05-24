Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For May 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $870,875 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $334,594.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $180.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $83.00 $172.5K 1.1K 813 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $83.00 $155.9K 1.1K 1.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $96.8K 29.4K 10 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $110.00 $77.8K 170 30 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $73.7K 3.1K 154

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,801,840, the price of BABA is down -5.05% at $82.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.