Roku Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 84 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 76 are puts, for a total amount of $3,024,511 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $413,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $360.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $320.00 $434.9K 242 35 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $88.00 $101.9K 40 858 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $94.0K 1.7K 282 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $90.00 $75.6K 379 648 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $63.1K 203 6

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,843,047, the price of ROKU is down -2.58% at $91.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

