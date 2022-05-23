Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service UPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $319,250, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $249,996.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $220.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 1073.33 with a total volume of 2,610.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $175.00 $66.7K 51 358 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $175.00 $65.0K 444 220 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $49.7K 581 20 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $49.2K 581 10 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $39.6K 2.0K 682

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,665,731, the price of UPS is up 1.85% at $174.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $226.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.