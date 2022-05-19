What Are Whales Doing With Energy Transfer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer ET we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $205,802 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $308,958.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $15.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Transfer options trades today is 22857.5 with a total volume of 14,390.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Transfer's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $79.6K 22.5K 258 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $68.0K 13.0K 542 ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $46.8K 30.1K 472 ET PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $42.4K 88 101 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $33.1K 988 114

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,446,185, the price of ET is down -1.51% at $11.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Energy Transfer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.