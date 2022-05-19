QQQ
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Thursday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 19, 2022 4:36 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Apple Inc AAPL

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AAPL 139.75 Call 140.00 1 1.23 1.25 54,351
AMD 99.37 Call 100.00 1 1.12 1.14 54,169
AAPL 139.85 Call 145.00 1 0.17 0.18 54,135
AAPL 139.75 Put 135.00 1 0.58 0.58 39,736
AAPL 139.75 Put 140.00 1 2.39 2.42 39,530
AAPL 139.75 Put 138.00 1 1.44 1.44 38,543
AAPL 139.75 Call 150.00 29 1.82 1.83 35,017
AAPL 139.75 Call 142.00 1 0.58 0.59 31,347
AAPL 139.75 Call 140.00 57 7.50 7.60 30,596
AMD 99.37 Put 95.00 1 0.72 0.74 29,070

