Looking At Asana's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Asana ASAN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASAN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Asana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $675,812, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $67,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $60.0 for Asana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Asana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Asana's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Asana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $180.4K 10.9K 4.5K ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $118.9K 10.9K 5.8K ASAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $39.9K 104 91 ASAN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $37.1K 341 10 ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $36.0K 10.9K 1.1K

Where Is Asana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,989,587, the price of ASAN is up 12.68% at $23.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Asana:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

