What Are Whales Doing With Carvana

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,670 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $363,350.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $40.00 $119.2K 5.7K 703 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $35.00 $99.0K 319 101 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $84.0K 1.2K 71 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $52.3K 1.2K 102 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $34.00 $39.0K 70 180

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,706,879, the price of CVNA is down -3.21% at $33.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

