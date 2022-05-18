What Are Whales Doing With Wells Fargo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,536,136 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $798,653.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $45.00 $208.0K 632 400 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $192.3K 4.7K 778 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $152.6K 4.5K 450 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $146.3K 4.7K 341 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $140.1K 4.5K 924

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,220,723, the price of WFC is down -3.77% at $42.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

