Dollar Tree Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dollar Tree DLTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 55 uncommon options trades for Dollar Tree.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $2,856,389, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,239,986.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $200.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Tree options trades today is 538.81 with a total volume of 17,132.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Tree's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $319.6K 612 188 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $270.0K 844 200 DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $130.00 $240.0K 1 848 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $155.00 $182.9K 1.5K 445 DLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $145.00 $117.2K 13 435

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,540,539, the price of DLTR is down -16.44% at $130.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

