What Are Whales Doing With Micron Technology

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Micron Technology MU summing a total amount of $601,816.

At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 308,716.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $87.5 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 5343.2 with a total volume of 2,326.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $87.5 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $87.2K 3.2K 211 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $82.2K 9.6K 393 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $72.50 $78.6K 6.2K 425 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $57.5K 1.7K 140 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $73.00 $37.2K 857 535

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,725,591, the price of MU is down -2.74% at $72.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

