Looking At Paramount Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Paramount Global.

Looking at options history for Paramount Global PARA we detected 51 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $288,805 and 46, calls, for a total amount of $4,333,668.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paramount Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paramount Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $374.0K 11.5K 10.0K PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $372.5K 11.5K 7.0K PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $29.00 $250.0K 4.4K 4.3K PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $29.00 $250.0K 4.4K 3.3K PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $249.2K 11.5K 4.5K

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,565,207, the price of PARA is up 13.38% at $31.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Paramount Global:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $29

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

