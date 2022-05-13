ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ConocoPhillips COP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for ConocoPhillips.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $190,442, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $870,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $135.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $172.0K 642 400 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $158.1K 2.6K 93 COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $90.00 $134.9K 324 94 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $103.00 $55.2K 299 203 COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $44.1K 2.6K 93

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,532,668, the price of COP is up 3.41% at $103.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $115

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

