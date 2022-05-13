Looking At Starbucks's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,270,700, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $991,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $160.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 1305.03 with a total volume of 13,133.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $218.2K 200 49 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $209.5K 200 0 SBUX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $139.1K 1.8K 30 SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $120.00 $138.9K 446 30 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $114.0K 1.2K 171

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,918,910, the price of SBUX is up 6.58% at $74.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.