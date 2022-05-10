Cloudflare Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $610,848 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $260,518.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $160.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 922.5 with a total volume of 8,963.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $111.7K 1.6K 50 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $72.7K 1.1K 26 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $52.6K 5.7K 3.0K NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $51.1K 36 5 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $48.8K 568 961

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,983,091, the price of NET is up 0.11% at $56.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

