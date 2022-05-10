Looking At Alcoa's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,544,882 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $790,428.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $85.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 2744.86 with a total volume of 53,753.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $480.0K 4.6K 1.0K AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $266.0K 119 108 AA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $85.00 $251.2K 232 80 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $241.9K 3.5K 11.6K AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $149.5K 4.6K 336

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,473,057, the price of AA is up 3.04% at $55.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

