Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MP Materials

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,244,258 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $110,476.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $75.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $258.4K 7.2K 1.6K MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $157.9K 7.2K 367 MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $75.2K 7.2K 624 MP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $40.00 $69.3K 2.7K 149 MP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $58.0K 47 130

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,732,318, the price of MP is down -8.35% at $35.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

