This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mosaic

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mosaic.

Looking at options history for Mosaic MOS we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $218,038 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,697,855.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.0 to $90.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mosaic options trades today is 2974.07 with a total volume of 8,487.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mosaic's big money trades within a strike price range of $39.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $292.6K 1.9K 1.0K MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $216.6K 1.9K 426 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $190.1K 1.9K 160 MOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $88.9K 1.9K 779 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $85.6K 1.9K 621

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,570,725, the price of MOS is down -10.07% at $57.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.