Looking At FuboTV's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FuboTV.

Looking at options history for FuboTV FUBO we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 92% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $3,213,862 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $73,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $35.0 for FuboTV over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FuboTV's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FuboTV's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

FuboTV Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUBO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $6.00 $1.6M 5.0K 5.0K FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $3.00 $523.2K 1.4K 5.7K FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $3.00 $511.7K 1.4K 5.7K FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $3.00 $132.8K 253 1.2K FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $131.7K 341 0

Where Is FuboTV Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,141,701, the price of FUBO is down -11.06% at $2.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

