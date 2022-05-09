Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNAP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 19% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,683,673, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $653,613.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $55.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 7630.77 with a total volume of 14,354.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $400.0K 8.6K 1.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $24.00 $189.9K 2.5K 1.6K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $97.5K 17.0K 1.2K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $97.4K 21.0K 285 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $97.3K 21.0K 285

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,812,455, the price of SNAP is down -4.78% at $23.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.