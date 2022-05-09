This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $847,059 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $174,688.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $300.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $140.3K 345 9 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $106.6K 66 93 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $91.9K 199 207 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $76.0K 547 435 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $72.0K 547 235

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,285,925, the price of TWLO is down -5.97% at $100.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

